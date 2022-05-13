Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.07. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

