Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.