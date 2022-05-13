Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 192 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 311,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,369,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. 222,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,748,165. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $5,036,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

