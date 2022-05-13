Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 92,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,379. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

