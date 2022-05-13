Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 191,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,202. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

