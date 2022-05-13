Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.01. 28,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

