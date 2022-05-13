Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.77. 1,052,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,340,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

