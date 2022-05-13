Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $31,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $257,713,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,027,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,208,000 after buying an additional 185,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.