Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LHDX stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.62. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.48. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lucira Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,067 shares during the period. Eclipse Ventures LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter worth about $53,587,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Lucira Health by 150.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 601,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucira Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health during the third quarter worth about $4,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.