Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $64,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

