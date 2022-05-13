Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Cut to Sell at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 387,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 551,882 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 641.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

