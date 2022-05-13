Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $63.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.