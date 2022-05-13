Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
