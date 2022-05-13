Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 52.7% in April

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS LONCF remained flat at $$0.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. Loncor Gold has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

