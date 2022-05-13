Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 56.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.57 ($0.69).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 44.04 ($0.54). 84,084,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,034,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.38. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The company has a market cap of £30.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($167,100.04). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($289,730.00).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

