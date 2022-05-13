Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Up 285.7% in April

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 810,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,908. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

