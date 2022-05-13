LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.29.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of RAMP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.14. 1,055,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,145. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.16.
In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
