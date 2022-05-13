LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.14. 1,055,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,145. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

