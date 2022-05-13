Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LIVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,711. Live Current Media has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Live Current Media Inc operates as a digital technology company in the sports/gaming sector in the United States. It also develops SPRT MTRX, a gaming app that allows players bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games that is available in iPhone and Android versions; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to a specific category, which include geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment that is available in Apple App and Google Play stores.

