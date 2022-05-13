LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will post sales of $247.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.30 million to $252.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $264.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 5.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

