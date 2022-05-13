LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,442,000 after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $64.29. 9,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $58.18 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

