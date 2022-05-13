Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 465.1% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,052,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 324,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium (LTUM)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.