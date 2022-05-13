Liquity Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. Liquity has a total market cap of $104.55 million and $4.22 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,417.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00541107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036454 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,880.40 or 1.92357887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,328,697 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.