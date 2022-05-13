Linker Coin Achieves Market Cap of $6.00 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $3,855.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

