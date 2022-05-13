Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.42.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.