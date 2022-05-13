Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) to post sales of $4.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.82 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.31. 44,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

