Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LINC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 143,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,351. The company has a market cap of $144.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

