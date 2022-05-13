Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) vs. Stem (NYSE:STEM) Financial Analysis

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lightscape Technologies and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86

Stem has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 310.05%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Stem -26.88% 6.20% 3.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 7.81 -$101.21 million ($1.53) -4.24

Lightscape Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Summary

Stem beats Lightscape Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies (Get Rating)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

