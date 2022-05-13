LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. 142,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,070. The company has a market cap of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

