Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $855,646.76 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $855,646.76 and approximately $122,474.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00232742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016917 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003101 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.