Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

LTH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE LTH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. 33,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,486. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

