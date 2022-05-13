Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

LBTYK stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 63,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,730. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 148.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,521,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after purchasing an additional 240,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $247,302,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,015,000 after purchasing an additional 955,216 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

