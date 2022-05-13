Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.43.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $115.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

