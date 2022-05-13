Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

LBRDA stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.25. 2,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,893. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

