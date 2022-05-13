LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises 2.1% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LHC Group worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.86. 513,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.