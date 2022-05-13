Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in April

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCRTF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

