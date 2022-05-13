Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Reaches $309,074.33

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $309,074.33 and $219.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,963.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,057.41 or 0.06866481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00230306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.00682304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00484158 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004368 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

