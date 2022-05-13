Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Lennox International worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Lennox International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,260. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.10.

NYSE LII opened at $217.82 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.