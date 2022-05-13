Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. 67,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.