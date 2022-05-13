LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.03

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 66314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

