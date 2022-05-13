Lee Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

Shares of BMBL traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 117,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.81 and a beta of 1.60. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

