Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $798,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,759,000 after purchasing an additional 396,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

NYSE:GPN traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,840. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.80 and a 52 week high of $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

