Lee Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Okta by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 72,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,904. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

