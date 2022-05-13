Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 32.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Redfin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 154,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,653. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

