Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $11.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.33. 108,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,815. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.37 and a 200 day moving average of $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.27.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

