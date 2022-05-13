Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Cut by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up about 4.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $107,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $343,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.64. 490,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,193. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $122.67 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.