Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Robert W. Baird

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.

SWIM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of SWIM opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Latham Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 112,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

