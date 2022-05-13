Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Cut to C$170.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
LAS.A stock opened at C$127.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$151.30. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$127.22 and a 12-month high of C$192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The company has a market cap of C$882.02 million and a PE ratio of 11.38.
About Lassonde Industries
