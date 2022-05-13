Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $138,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $93,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. 14,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,969. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

