Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

LAMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

LAMR opened at $96.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $93.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 256.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

