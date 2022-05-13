Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,386,000 after acquiring an additional 899,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 67.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,912,000 after acquiring an additional 209,483 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 134,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $93.63 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

