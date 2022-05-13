Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Clorox by 32.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 134.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.76. 21,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.34. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

